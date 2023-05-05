The Chattanooga Red Wolves faced South Georgia Tormenta FC Friday night for the first time since the 2022 USL League One Final. Tormenta picked up the 2-0 win in the first of three matches between the two clubs in 2023.
Chattanooga came out swinging in an up tempo first half, collecting five shots through the first 45 minutes. Goalkeeper Ricardo Jérez and the Red Wolves defense were solid, denying several corner kick attempts. South Georgia got on the board first in the final minutes of the first half with a goal from Fonseca and carried the lead into halftime.
The second half began with a similar pace as the first, but the momentum swung Tormenta’s way with Sierakowski scoring their second of the match in the 58th minute. Chattanooga continued to apply offensive pressure garnering an additional nine shots for the season high 14 shots in a match, but remained unable to find the back of the net with a series of corner kicks being punched out by the Tormenta defense. The Red Wolves made a series of substitutions in the 80th minute to send fresh legs in for a late push; however, South Georgia retained their lead until the final whistle for the 2-0 victory.
“We need to find a way to start games better, and we need to be more productive,” said head coach, Ziggy Korytoski. “We know we’re not up to the standard of where we need to be. It’s still early in the season; we’re still kind of in that first quarter of the season, but we need to make sure we’re living up to the standard that the Red Wolves should be living up to.”
The Red Wolves return to league action on the road against One Knoxville SC on Tuesday, May 16 and face Union Omaha at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 20th.
The Lady Red Wolves will also open their season at home on Sunday, May 14th against Tennessee SC.