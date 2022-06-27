Vibes were high amongst the Wolf Pack after a record-setting performance on Wednesday night that saw them net seven goals in their match against Charlotte Independence.

Last place FC Tucson proved to be a bit more of a humbling than another trouncing for the Chattanooga Red Wolves.

A first half goal gave Tucson the lead after 45 with the Red Wolves nearly equalizing just before the break.

FC Tucson would then go up 2-0 to seemingly put the match fully in their hands. A late goal by Chattanooga made things interesting in stoppage time. 

FC Tucson would hold on for the 2-1 win though. A tough loss on their home pitch for the Red Wolves.

Chattanooga is back in action on the road at Northern Colorado Hailstorm on Thursday. 

