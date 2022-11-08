The Chattanooga Red Wolves announced on Tuesday that they have mutually parted ways with head coach Jimmy Obleda. Obleda has been on administrative leave after serving a suspension following an investigation into allegations for misconduct.
The investigation determined that Obleda used overly aggressive management tactics and insensitive language on multiple occasions, thus warranting the suspension he has served during the league’s investigation and requiring mandatory training as a condition of his eligibility as a USL coach. He was then placed on administrative leave from the club where he remained for the rest of the season.
Jimmy Weekley took over as interim head coach of Chattanooga and led them to the USL League One championship match this past Sunday. The Red Wolves fell 2-1 to South Georgia Tormenta FC in the final.
The club is now moving forward and starting the process to find a new head coach for the 2023 season.