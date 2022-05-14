The Red Wolves welcomed USL League One newcomers Central Valley Fuego to CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night in the first ever matchup between two of the best attacking sides in the league.
The match started in flying fashion for the Red Wolves after winning a corner, the ball was cleared out to Aaron Lombardi who hit a brilliant pass with the outside of his boot which Rafa Mentzingen finished clinically around Fuego’s Ofak Antman in goal to put the home side up 1-0 early.
After a couple of brilliant saves by Carlos Avilez in goal Central Valley found the equalizer through Diego Casillas to make it 1-1.
After a back and forth, fast-paced first half Central Valley took the lead late in stoppage time as Victor Falck beat Avilez to put the away side up 2-1 on the night. Moments later however, the Red Wolves would win a penalty after Galindrez was brought down in the box. Galigol would step up and slot home coolly from the spot right on the stroke of halftime to level the score at 2-2.
The second half saw several opportunities on both ends, with Rafa Mentzingen and José Carrera-García going close on multiple occasions with efforts that just glanced over the bar. The Red Wolves would sustain pressure late, but the home side would hang in valiantly to preserve the score and win a hard-earned point at CHI Memorial Stadium.
The Red Wolves do not have a match next weekend but will be back in action Saturday, May 28th at 7:30 PM EST hosting the Greenville Triumph with the first post-game firework show of the season.