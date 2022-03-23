Chattanooga softball's Hannah Wood was named the Southern Conference Student-Athlete of the Week after posting a 2-0 record and a 0.40 ERA in the circle last week. The league office announced the award Wednesday afternoon.
After allowing just one run in 17.1 innings of work, Wood was named the SoCon Pitcher of the Week on Monday. She surrendered 10 hits without allowing a walk and recorded six strikeouts.
Over the weekend, she threw a scoreless inning against Bucknell on Friday before tossing a complete-game shutout against the Bison a day later. It was the second seven-inning complete-game shutout of her career. She allowed four hits and struck out three. In the weekend finale, Wood pitched 2.2 innings of relief against Southeastern Louisiana and picked up a save. She allowed just one run all weekend, and that was with two outs in the final inning of work.
The Chattanooga native holds a 3.82 GPA and is majoring in Health and Physical Education K-12.
Wood and the Mocs are back on the diamond in Nashville later this afternoon as they face Lipscomb in a midweek matchup. First pitch vs. the Bison is slated for 5 p.m. EST.