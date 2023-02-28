University of Tennessee at Chattanooga forward Raven Thompson was named the Southern Conference Freshman of the year the league office announced today. Thompson and Yazz Wazeerud-Din were named All-Conference.

Thompson led Chattanooga from the free throw line in her freshman campaign and was second on the team in scoring, third in rebounding. She recorded a pair of double-doubles, scored in double figures 21 times and topped the 20-point mark seven times. She had a career-best 23 points in five different games.

She was the top freshman in the SoCon in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage She ranked seventh overall in the league in scoring with 14.6 points per game, ninth in rebounding with 6.3 per game and was third in field goal percentage making 53.2 percent of her attemtps.

The Atlanta, Ga., native led the league in free throw shooting, setting a UTC freshman record with 128. She ranks fourth among freshmen in the nation for free throws made and attempted.

Thompson is the fifth Chattanooga player named SoCon Freshman of the Year and the first since Eboni Williams in 2018-19.

The rookie was named to the SoCon Coaches and SCSMA All-Conference Second Team, the first UTC freshman to be named all-conference since Regina Kirk (1984-85).

Wazeerud-Din comes to Chattanooga, an already decorated athlete. She was an NJCAA All-America Honorable Mention at South Georgia Technical College and was an all-conference and all-tournament selection. In her two years at Stetson, she led the Hatters in scoring and was a two-time All-Conference Second Team selection. 

She was named to the SoCon’s First Team by the league coaches and media as the Mocs top scorer and led UTC from the 3-point line. She scored in double digits in 26 of the Mocs 29 games and topped the 20-point mark nine times including a season-high 25 points to lead UTC past Tennessee State. She dropped in a season-high five 3-pointers against the Tigers and lead Chattanooga with 68 from beyond the arc.

Wazeerud-Din is third in the SoCon in scoring, second in 3-point field goals made and second in minutes played. She ranks 53rd in the nation in 3-pointers made and 94th in points scored.

In the SoCon Coaches’ Poll, Wofford’s Rachael Rose was named the SoCon Player of the Year. Mercer’s Summah Evans was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Brenda Mock Brown in her first season at ETSU, was named the SoCon Coach of the Year.

Coaches All-Southern Conference Women's Basketball Teams

Player of the Year

Rachael Rose, So., G, Wofford

Freshman of the Year

Raven Thompson, F, Chattanooga

Defensive Player of the Year

Summah Evans, Jr., F, Mercer

Coach of the Year

Brenda Mock Brown, ETSU

Ann Lashley Inspiration Award Winner

Kyla Allison, Gr., G, Western Carolina

First team

Jiselle Thomas, Gr., ETSU

Amoria Neal-Tysor, Gr., Mercer

Andrea Bailey, Sr., Samford

Yazz Wazeerud-Din, Gr., Chattanooga

Rachael Rose, So., Wofford

Second team

Kendall Folley, So., ETSU

Grace van Rij, Gr., Furman

Raven Thompson, Fr., Chattanooga

Kyla Allison, Gr., Western Carolina

Jackie Carman, 5th, Wofford

All-defensive team

Kendall Folley, So., ETSU

Summah Evans, Jr., Mercer

Khalis Cain, Jr., UNCG

Andrea Bailey, Sr., Samford

Helen Matthews, Jr., Wofford

All-freshman team

Jaelyn Acker, Furman

Enjulina Gonzalez, Mercer

Raven Thompson, Chattanooga

Carly Heidger, Samford

Masyn Marchbanks, Samford

SoCon Sports Media Association (SCSMA) All-Southern Conference Women's Basketball Teams

Player of the Year

Andrea Bailey, Sr., G, Samford

Freshman of the Year

Raven Thompson, F, Chattanooga

Coach of the Year

Jimmy Garrity, Wofford

First team

Jiselle Thomas, Gr., ETSU

Amoria Neal-Tysor, Gr., Mercer

Andrea Bailey, Sr., Samford

Yazz Wazeerud-Din, Gr., Chattanooga

Rachael Rose, So., Wofford

Second team

Kendall Folley, So., ETSU

Grace van Rij, Gr., Furman

Akira Wiggins, Gr., UNCG

Raven Thompson, Fr., Chattanooga

Jackie Carman, 5th, Wofford

Third team

Erin Houpt, G, Mercer

Khalis Cain, UNCG

Sussy Ngulefac, So., Samford

Kyla Allison, Gr., Western Carolina

Lilly Hatton, Sr., Wofford

All-freshman team

Journee McDaniel, ETSU

Jaelyn Acker, Furman

Enjulina Gonzalez, Mercer

Raven Thompson, Chattanooga

Masyn Marchbanks, Samford

Tags

Sports Director

Local 3 Sports Director Ben Bobick joined the Local 3 Sports team after two years on Florida’s Suncoast at SNN-TV in Sarasota, FL. After spending time as an MMJ and morning anchor in Sarasota, Ben is very pleased to finally follow his passion into sports.

Recommended for you