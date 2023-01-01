Day one is in the books for the Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear. McKenzie Arena was treated with high drama and a fantastic performance from sophomore Brayden Palmer. Palmer marched to the semifinals with three wins.
He opened with a dominating 8-0 major decision over Maryland’s Connor Quinn. The round of 16 matchup with McGwire Midkiff was a little more dramatic.
The 3-1 win was clinched in the first period with a takedown. Both wrestlers escaped from the down position in the second and third periods as Palmer thwarted every Bison attempt in the third.
The quarterfinals saw No. 16 Ramazan Attasauov of Iowa State in the crosshairs. He went up 4-2 before a late Palmer takedown sent it to the third knotted 4-all. Palmer escaped 19 seconds into the period for the 5-4 lead and then this happened with 0:06 left for the 7-4 decision.
"It's a big deal," Coach Kyle Ruschell began. "Anytime we get somebody in the semifinals is good. Brayden is really hard to finish on. He's really good and can do some special things."
Logan Andrew made sure his 133 would not be lonely on Monday. He claimed a takedown with 10 seconds to go against Little Rock’s Apollo Gothard in the fourth round of consolations to advance to day two. He lost his round of 16 match in overtime before a strong 6-2 decision over Jake Andrews (CSU Bakersfield) in his first wrestle back.
"He's figuring out how to be a heavyweight," Ruschell added. "He who went from 97 took all year last year off. He had about 10 matches at the weight class coming in, so he's figuring out how to wrestle heavyweight."
Palmer takes the mat for the semifinals against Minnesota’s Aaron Nagao which starts at 1 p.m., Monday, with the 125 class. Andrew is on the docket after the restart for the fifth round of consolations against Stanford’s Peter Ming opening the day at 11 a.m.