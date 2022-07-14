Ooltewah Youth Association's 8u All-star team, the Ooltewah Unicorns Elite, claimed the 2022 Dizzy Dean Softball World Series Championship this evening with a 15-9 victory over Hatley, Mississippi's All-star team.
Ooltewah went undefeated in the series, to repeat as World Series champions, after winning the 6u age division in 2021. Five of the girls from the 6u team played on this year's 8u team.
The Unicorns bested the #2 team in Georgia Saturday and the Mississippi state champions Sunday afternoon to advance to today's action. They then turned around and beat the #2 team in Mississippi to take the tournament title.
Ooltewah was led by Carleigh Davis, who was named series MVP. In addition, Scarlett Fox, Anne Marie Eldrige, Aubrey Legge and Findlay Howard were named to the all-tournament team. The World Series roster also featured Madeline Davis, Allison Sherbesman, Hadley Swilling, Emerson Jones, Rayleigh Hullender, Caydin Sanders, Abigayle Soffield and Natalie Davis.
Ooltewah Youth Association's 6u team, the Cheetahs Xtreme, also made a great showing at the tournament, finishing third. The Cheetahs placed three players on the all-tournament team including Lily Parker, Henley Smith and Ryleigh Trueblood.