On Par with Paul visits number 18 at Windstone Golf Golf and Country Club in Ringgold, GA just near the Tennessee border. It's a Par 4 and plays 405yards from the back Gold Tee Box.
Hopefully you've straightened out your driver before teeing up because it's not an easy par by any stretch if you can't find the fairway off the tee box. Left is woods, right is a mix of sand and trees that block most chances of getting on the green in regulation.
Right half of the fairway leaves you a great look at the green, but be careful, it's a steady climb to a perfectly manicured Tifeagle Bermuda greens. The green here has an amphitheater feel which always feels grand on a closing hole.