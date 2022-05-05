From "cute little country club to championship course," says Dalton Golf and Country Club director of golf Russ Allstom.
Dalton GCC is less than two years removed from a $3.8million dollar overhaul led by Bergin Design. The same design group that worked with Chattanooga Golf and Country Club and The McLemore Club
Allstom, has been with the club for decades, he loved the before but raves about the after.
We feature No. 9 at DGCC with is equal parts beauty and challenge.
From the back it plays just over 170 yards, but you have a sizable water hazard to clear and a short landing spot on a fast green to land.
If you miss short or long right or left, you'll find one of four featured what Allstom says are goat trail scallop bunkers protecting the green. He says Bergin designed in a way that they would appear as if they've been there longer than the course itself.
There's added pressure at No. 9 because if the weather is right, the outdoor restaurant/grille area will be packed and those eating have a perfect view of every shot hit at No. 9's green.