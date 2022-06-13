No. 2 At Black Creek combines a beautiful view of Raccoon Mountain with a tip of the cap to the iconic "The Road Hole" at St. Andrews. It's also home to Peyton Ogle, one of the top youth golfers in the region with a cancer survival story to tell.
Hole 2 at Black Creek demands a precise tee shot to set up a clean look at the green in two strokes. Left is trouble from the fairway and around the green. Short left and you'll find out what it shares with "The Road Hole" at St. Andrews.
The bunker that protects the green short left side of the bunker at Black Creek on No. 2 is similar to the small but very deep fairway bunker on No. 17 at St. Andrews, known as "The Road Hole Bunker."
Signal Mountain incoming senior and rising youth golfer Peyton Ogle chose the hole to play because of the bunker and the views it offers of Raccoon Mountain.
Ogle was the face of the last PGA related tournament in Chattanooga, the Nationwide Tour's Children's Hospital Classic at Black Creek in 2012.
Ogle battled Leukemia for three years at Children's Hospital in Chattanooga. He credits a lot of his love for golf to his time spent at Children's Hospital watching through the window across the river at golfers playing the river holes at Chattanooga GCC. At Children's Hospital, he spent a lot of his time, when able to, putting in his room.
Children's Hospital remembered that and asked him to be the face of the tournament at Black Creek in 2012.
He's since turned into one of the region's top youth golfers and was recently 1 of 36 in the world invited to a week long youth camp at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina.