Local 3's Paul Shahen features hole No. 16 at the North Georgia's not-so-hidden gem Trenton Golf Club in On Par with Paul.
No. 16 is not a long par 4 but it demands a lay up and a careful approach shot, both of which if gone wrong, end up in the water.
A lay-up is really the only play off the tee as the tips play roughly 272 to the water.
The water protects the entire front and surround of the green. Long on the approach is ok, short is wet.
A look back while on the green is one of many scenic "views" the course has to offer.
Another beautiful view is featured off the restaurant's deck. The ownership group owns more than 500 acres and the newly revamped restaurant called "The 1945" is just the start of what the team says is planned at Trenton GC.
They hint at a possible housing development and planned course improvements to attract much bigger tournaments. Read more at the Trenton Golf Club website.