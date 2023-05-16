Local 3's Paul Shahen introduces you to "King" the only named hole at Sweetens Cove.
It's named after legendary prep golf coach King Oehmig. Oehmig not only led Baylor to 21 State Championships, coached a handful of past and present PGA Golfers but also had a hand in Sweetens Cove Golf Club becoming Sweetens Cove Golf Club.
No. 4 at Sweetens dubbed "King" features a massive 20,000-plus square foot green that spans 84 yards from front to back. So depending on which pin you play or which tee you play, the distance can change by multiple clubs.
The complexity of "King" doesn't stop there. Did we mention it's an alps style par 3? That means it's a blind tee shot because a large mound blocks the green. So yes, you can't see the largest green on the card from the back few tees.
Now, back to King's role in Sweetens becoming Sweetens. Before King-Collins took over the design and construction of what was Sequatchie Valley; Rob Collins sought King's help in joining the team that was revamping The Course at Sewanee, which was Rob's alma mater. Story says, King said he'd be happy to help but he knew of another course in Sequatchie Valley that was on the verge of doing something.
Rob Collins, landed the job at "another course" and during the process he and his team purchased the course. It went from an underwhelming flat as far as you could see course to Sweetens Cove Golf Club, a 9 hole forever undulating track known around the golf world as a must visit, with only one hole named.