ON PAR WITH PAUL: A Donald Ross classic, No. 5 at Brainerd with Handup Gloves

Local 3's Paul Shahen visits Brainerd's Donald Ross Gem to feature Hole No. 5 with local business Handup Gloves.
Donald Ross is one of the greatest golf course architects to ever create a course, he's responsible for courses known around the world, including Pinehurst No. 2, East Lake, Oak Hills, The Seminole and more.
Ross also designed Brainerd and his touch can still be seen even after all these years. Number 5 is no different with green side bunkers protecting a make you think twice or three times green.
Hole 5 is also a favorite of Cody Wallis, co-owner of Handup Gloves in Chattanooga. They started as a company making just cycling gloves which are worn by some of the world's top cyclists, on and off-road, and have branched into the golf game making unique gloves and shipping them across the world from Chattanooga.