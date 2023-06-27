Local 3's Paul Shahen visits Brainerd's Donald Ross Gem to feature Hole No. 5 with local business Handup Gloves.

Donald Ross is one of the greatest golf course architects to ever create a course, he's responsible for courses known around the world, including Pinehurst No. 2, East Lake, Oak Hills, The Seminole and more. 

ON PAR WITH PAUL: A Donald Ross classic, No. 5 at Brainerd with Handup Gloves

Ross also designed Brainerd and his touch can still be seen even after all these years. Number 5 is no different with green side bunkers protecting a make you think twice or three times green.

Hole 5 is also a favorite of Cody Wallis, co-owner of Handup Gloves in Chattanooga. They started as a company making just cycling gloves which are worn by some of the world's top cyclists, on and off-road, and have branched into the golf game making unique gloves and shipping them across the world from Chattanooga.

ON PAR WITH PAUL: A Donald Ross classic, No. 5 at Brainerd with Handup Gloves