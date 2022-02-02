2022 Olympics Beijing NBC

While the The 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony is Friday, there are several events that begin before  that events.

Here's what you can watch:

Sport

Title

Medal Session

Event Start (ET)

Event End (ET)

Duration

Stream link

Olympic Sports

USA Network: Curling, Alpine & Hockey

No

2/2/2022 18:00

2/3/2022 1:30

07:30

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/usa-network-winter-olympics?chrcontext=wrcb

Curling

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs ITA (Vicky Persinger, Chris Plys)

No

2/2/2022 20:05

2/2/2022 22:00

01:55

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/curling-mixed-doubles-round-robin-2-c?chrcontext=wrcb

Alpine Skiing

Training - Men's Downhill (Ryan Cochran-Siegle)

No

2/2/2022 22:00

2/3/2022 0:45

02:45

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/alpine-skiing-training-mens-downhill-1?chrcontext=wrcb

Curling

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs NOR (Vicky Persinger, Chris Plys)

No

2/3/2022 1:05

2/3/2022 3:00

01:55

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/curling-mixed-doubles-round-robin-3-b?chrcontext=wrcb

Olympic Sports

USA Network: Hockey, Curling & More

No

2/3/2022 1:30

2/3/2022 12:30

11:00

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/usa-network-winter-olympics?chrcontext=wrcb

Freestyle Skiing

Women's Moguls Qualifying No. 1 (Jaelin Kauf)

No

2/3/2022 5:00

2/3/2022 5:45

00:45

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/freestyle-skiing-moguls-womens-qualifying-1?chrcontext=wrcb

Freestyle Skiing

Men's Moguls Qualifying No. 1

No

2/3/2022 6:45

2/3/2022 7:30

00:45

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/freestyle-skiing-moguls-mens-qualifying-1?chrcontext=wrcb

Hockey

Women's Prelim FIN vs. USA (Hilary Knight)

No

2/3/2022 8:10

2/3/2022 10:25

02:15

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/beijing-olympics-hockey-womens-prelim-finland-usa?chrcontext=wrcb

