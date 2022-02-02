While the The 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony is Friday, there are several events that begin before that events.
Here's what you can watch:
Sport
Title
Medal Session
Event Start (ET)
Event End (ET)
Duration
Stream link
Olympic Sports
USA Network: Curling, Alpine & Hockey
No
2/2/2022 18:00
2/3/2022 1:30
07:30
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/usa-network-winter-olympics?chrcontext=wrcb
Curling
Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs ITA (Vicky Persinger, Chris Plys)
No
2/2/2022 20:05
2/2/2022 22:00
01:55
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/curling-mixed-doubles-round-robin-2-c?chrcontext=wrcb
Alpine Skiing
Training - Men's Downhill (Ryan Cochran-Siegle)
No
2/2/2022 22:00
2/3/2022 0:45
02:45
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/alpine-skiing-training-mens-downhill-1?chrcontext=wrcb
Curling
Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs NOR (Vicky Persinger, Chris Plys)
No
2/3/2022 1:05
2/3/2022 3:00
01:55
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/curling-mixed-doubles-round-robin-3-b?chrcontext=wrcb
Olympic Sports
USA Network: Hockey, Curling & More
No
2/3/2022 1:30
2/3/2022 12:30
11:00
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/usa-network-winter-olympics?chrcontext=wrcb
Freestyle Skiing
Women's Moguls Qualifying No. 1 (Jaelin Kauf)
No
2/3/2022 5:00
2/3/2022 5:45
00:45
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/freestyle-skiing-moguls-womens-qualifying-1?chrcontext=wrcb
Freestyle Skiing
Men's Moguls Qualifying No. 1
No
2/3/2022 6:45
2/3/2022 7:30
00:45
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/freestyle-skiing-moguls-mens-qualifying-1?chrcontext=wrcb
Hockey
Women's Prelim FIN vs. USA (Hilary Knight)
No
2/3/2022 8:10
2/3/2022 10:25
02:15
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/beijing-olympics-hockey-womens-prelim-finland-usa?chrcontext=wrcb
