North Sand Mountain fired a 316 in the final round this week to win the Class 1A-2A Boys Golf State Championship, held at RTJ Grand National Golf Course in Opelika.
The Bison finished 28 shots in front of runner-up Elba High School.
It's NSM's second state golf championship in program history and the second since 2019.
Jarrett Hill shot a 4-over par 76 for NSM in Round 2, and Blake Maples shot a 78, Kade Davis an 80, Brady Anderson an 82, and Duncan Wilks an 87.
Coach staff includes NSM's Head Coach, Jabo Moore, along with Danielle Maples and Luke Maples.