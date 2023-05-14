The Ringgold Tigers are 22-time region champions. They've been to the Elite Eight 13 times, the Final Four 10 times, and the State Championship half of that. However, they have never won a state title...yet.
On Saturday, they had a chance to punch their ticket to states, hosting Savannah Christian in a best-of-three set.
In Game 1, Ross Norman fanned 12 batters, allowing just one hit.
The Tigers finally got on the board in the sixth inning, going on to win 1-0.
In Game 2, the Raiders jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Ringgold scored four unanswered runs to win 4-3.
The Tigers are headed back to the championship. They will play Harlem at Adventhealth Stadium in Rome. No date or time has been announced yet.