When it comes to AAA Region 6 baseball in the Peach State, the Ringgold Tigers ruled the jungle this year. They finished a perfect 14-0 in region play.
In the first round of the playoffs, the Tigers outscored Douglass 36-0 in a two-game sweep. Ringgold was able to then beat Wesleyan in a decisive game three last week in the Sweet 16.
Now, it's Elite 8 time and the stakes are just getting higher and higher.
Ringgold hosted Columbus in a doubleheader on Saturday.
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Sam Crew RBI hit.
Ross Norman was electric on the mound, throwing a no-hitter and striking out 12.
Ringgold got some much needed breathing room in the fifth. Connor Christopher hit a two-out grand slam to extend the Tigers lead to 5-0. Dawson Ware followed that with a solo home run.
Ringgold won game one 6-0, but Columbus took game two with a 4-2 final score.
The decisive game three will be Monday at 5 p.m. at Bill Womack Field.