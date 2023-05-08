Ross Norman strikes out 12 en route to Ringgold's 6-0 victory in game one between Ringgold and Columbus. The Blue Devils win game two 4-2. A decisive game three will be Monday at 5 p.m.

When it comes to AAA Region 6 baseball in the Peach State, the Ringgold Tigers ruled the jungle this year. They finished a perfect 14-0 in region play.

In the first round of the playoffs, the Tigers outscored Douglass 36-0 in a two-game sweep. Ringgold was able to then beat Wesleyan in a decisive game three last week in the Sweet 16.

Now, it's Elite 8 time and the stakes are just getting higher and higher.

Ringgold hosted Columbus in a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Sam Crew RBI hit.

Ross Norman was electric on the mound, throwing a no-hitter and striking out 12.

Ringgold got some much needed breathing room in the fifth. Connor Christopher hit a two-out grand slam to extend the Tigers lead to 5-0. Dawson Ware followed that with a solo home run.

Ringgold won game one 6-0, but Columbus took game two with a 4-2 final score.

The decisive game three will be Monday at 5 p.m. at Bill Womack Field.

