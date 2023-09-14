The Chattanooga women’s soccer team had a strong non-conference schedule and closed it out with a 6-2 mark after falling 2-0 to San Francisco Thursday night at Finley Stadium. The Dons improve to 2-4-2 overall.
San Francisco came out as the aggressors in the first half and capped the frame with a goal in the final minute.
The second saw the Mocs outshoot the Dons 8-5. The first six were all on goal for the Mocs, but none crossed the line. Caroline Richvalsky had four of her game-high six in the second half. Her first chance came in the 52nd minute. She took a throw in from Zoey Mize and turned to the outside, keeping her keeper at her back. She raced toward the goal and her shot split the defenders in the box, but the USF keeper knocked it away for a Mocs corner kick.
After an on-target shot from Mize that resulted in a save for the Don keeper, San Francisco scored its second goal to make it 2-0 in the 55th minute.
Chattanooga had its best chance for a goal in the 73rd minute. The Mocs took possession near midfield. Mackenzie Smith fed Richvalsky who sent it back to Smith on the far side. Smith sent it in to Richvalsky who charged into the box and fired from near 15 yards out. The Dons keeper deflected the shot and Betha Pucek picked up the ball in front of the net, but her shot would be saved.
Richvalsky had six shots with five on goal while seven more Mocs had one shot each. San Francisco outshot the Mocs 18-13 and edged UTC 9-8 on shots on goal.
Caroline Ekern returned to the starting lineup after an injury sidelined her for a little more than a game. She made seven saves, matching her career-high she had earlier this season at Vanderbilt.
USF’s Kira Ybarra had eight saves and claimed a shutout.
Chattanooga will open Southern Conference action next Thursday against Mercer at Finley Stadium. The game is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m.
SCORING SUMMARY
1 44:07 USF Olivia Lukrofka (Isabella Ayau)
2 54:24 USF Alex Caprio (Lindsey Chau)