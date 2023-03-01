The Chattanooga women's basketball team will board a bus Wednesday morning to make its way to Asheville, N.C., for the Southern Conference Championships beginning Thursday at the Harrah's Cherokee Center.
The Mocs finished the season tied with ETSU at 9-5, one game behind Wofford for the SoCon regular season title. Having swept the Bucs in the regular season, UTC earned the No. 2 seed.
This will be the fourth time in five years that UTC and Furman have met on the hardwood in the postseason and 12th time overall. The Mocs lead the Paladins 7-4 in the postseason, but Furman has won each of the last two meetings in Asheville.
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Date: Thursday, March 2
Time: 3:30 p.m.
The game will be carried live on ESPN+. Larry Ward will have the call live on WFLI or download the Varsity App. Download the GoMocs app to follow the action on your mobile device.
Links for streaming audio, video and live stats are available online at GoMocs.com.
POSTSEASON AWARDS
SoCon Freshman of the Year Raven Thompson
All-Conference First Team Yazz Wazeerud-Din
All-Conference Second Team Raven Thompson
SoCon All-Freshman Team Raven Thompson
CSC ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Chattanooga's Abbey Cornelius, Sigrun Olafsdottir and Addie Grace Porter were named to the College Sports Communicators 2022-23 Women's Basketball Academic All-District Team.
CORNELIUS RECORDS MOST APPEARANCES
Abbey Corenlius passed Jenaya Wade-Fray (2007-10) for most appearances in a game by a Chattanooga player with 132 when she tipped the ball at UNCG on Saturday, Feb. 25. She has 106 starts in five seasons with the Mocs.
RAVIN' ABOUT RAVEN
Freshman of the Year Raven Thompson is taking the SoCon by storm. She ranks first among freshmen in the SoCon in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and defensive rebounds. She is second in free throw percentage and offensive rebounds.
PORTER NABS 20 REBOUNDS
5-foot-4 sophomore point guard Addie Grace Porter pulled down 20 rebounds at Furman on Jan. 21 in a double-overtime win. She had 16 on the defensive end. The last time UTC had 20 or more was Jan. 9, 2016 when 6-foot-2 Jasmine Joyner pull down 20 at Furman.
RAVEN THOMPSON BY THE NUMBERS
Rookie Raven Thompson has started every game for the Mocs this season. She is second on the team for scoring and third for rebounding while leading the Mocs in field goal percentage. At the charity stripe, she leads UTC making 81 percent of her attempts (128-158). In the SoCon she is seventh in scoring, ninth in rebounds and third in field goal percentage.
In the NCAA she is ranked among the top freshmen in seven categories (NCAA overall):
• Fourth for free throws made (38)
• Fourth for free throw attempts (47)
• Eighth points (144)
• Ninth points per game (194)
• 11th for free throw percentage (125)
MOCS WITH A PAIR OF 1,000 POINT SCORERS
Abbey Cornelius scored her 1,000th point this season, playing all five years with Chattanooga. Not far behind was transfer Yazz Wazeerud-Din who topped 1,000 points in her three seasons of Division I basketball. She played two years with South Georgia Technical College (JC), two years at Stetson (DI) and one at UTC (DI). She has over 1600 points from all three schools.
CORNELIUS TOPS 800 CAREER REBOUNDS
Graduate student-athlete Abbey Cornelius topped the 800-rebound mark in the Mocs SoCon opener at ETSU with nine rebounds. She has 884 for her career and ranks seventh all-time in the category at Chattanooga.
MILESTONE REACHED FOR ABBEY CORNELIUS
Graduate Abbey Cornelius, in her fifth season, became the 30th member of the Mocs 1,000-Point Club. She reached the milestone at North Alabama and is 24th with 1,162 points.
THIRD ONE'S THE CHARM
Graduate Abbey Cornelius became just the third person in Chattanooga women's basketball history to score 1,000 points, record 800 rebounds and 100 blocked shots. The other two are Alex Anderson, 2004-08 (1,732/1,010/221) and current graduate assistant Jasmine Joyner, 2013-17 (1,319/982/436).
WAZEERUD-DIN REACHES DI MILESTONE
Transfer Yazz Wazeerud-Din recorded her 1,000th-point of her three-year Division I career. She spent two seasons at Stetson amassing 767 points in two seasons. She scored nine points against Jacksonville State to top 1,000 points.