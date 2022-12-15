The Chattanooga women’s basketball team went on a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to come away with a 55-44 win over North Alabama at Flowers Hall Thursday night.
Defense kept the game close for the Mocs who held North Alabama to its second-lowest scoring output this season, 30 points below its average 74.1 points per game and stifled the Lions 3-point shooting, holding them to nearly half their average.
North Alabama was 6-of-16 from the arc and the nation’s leading 3-point shooter, Jade Moore, was 0-for-2 from deep with just four points in the game.
Chattanooga trailed 26-25 at the half and ended the third tied 35-35 after taking the lead for the first time in the frame. It would be the fourth that saw the Mocs take over.
With 8:21 to play, UNA took a 39-36 lead on a layup. Chattanooga’s Raven Thompson found her way through the paint shortly after reentering the game, sparking a 17-0 run. She would score 11 of her game-high 18 points in the run.
The Mocs were 7-of-11 (63.6%) from the field in the fourth quarter and 19-of-45 (42.2%) for the game while making 2-of-7 from the 3-point line and 15-of-19 from the free throw line. North Alabama was 17-of-47 from the floor, 6-of-16 from the arc and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe.
Chattanooga outscored the Lions 20-9 in the final frame and improved to 7-5 overall. North Alabama falls to 5-4 on the year.
Raven Thompson led all scorers with 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Sigrun Olafsdottir scored a season-high 10 points with both of the Mocs lone 3-pointers. Addie Grace Porter was just one rebound shy of her career-high, grabbing a game-best 12.
Senior Abbey Cornelius climbed her way into the Mocs’ record books as she became the 30th member of the UTC 1,000-Point Club. With 15 points in the game, she has 1,014 and is tied for 27th for her career. She added 11 rebounds for her second double-double this season.
Chattanooga outrebounded the Lions 37-23 and had eight second chance points on seven offensive boards. The Mocs outscored North Alabama 28-20 in the paint but gave up 18 points on 17 rebounds while scoring 15 on 18 UNA miscues.
Chattanooga continues its road odyssey with a Sunday afternoon matchup at Ohio before heading to West Virginia to take on former SoCon foe Marshall on Wednesday.