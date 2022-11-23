Freshman Raven Thompson recorded her first career double-double Wednesday afternoon to lead Chattanooga to a 60-48 win over UNC Asheville in non-conference women’s basketball action at Kimmel Arena.
Thompson had career-highs for scoring (20) and rebounding (12) with nine on the offensive end, to lead to the Mocs to a second straight win. She was 6-of-11 from the field and 6-of-7 from the free throw line. She was joined in double figures by Yazz Wazeerud-Din with 16 and Addie Grace Porter with 11.
The Mocs 34.6 percent in the opening half and was 11-of-26 (42.3%) in the second, edging the Bulldogs by two in the latter half. Chattanooga found its way in the fourth quarter, outscoring UNC Asheville 17-8 in the frame and never losing the lead.
The Bulldogs were able to get to within one point twice in the final period, cutting the Mocs’ lead to 45-44 with 5:43 to play.
Porter, Abbey Cornelius and Thompson would combine for the next nine points, pulling away from UNCA 54-44 with 2:28 remaining. Asheville cut into the lead over the next minute-and-a-half to make it a 54-48 game with 57 second on the clock.
The Bulldogs put the Mocs on the line three times in the final minute with Porter (2-2) and Cornelius (4-4) going perfect to put the game out of reach.
UNC Asheville evens its record at 2-2. Chattanooga improves to 4-3 on the year and will take on King University Saturday in a 1:00 p.m. tip.