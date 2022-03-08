The Chattanooga Mocs punched their ticket to the Big Dance with an improbable 64-63 overtime win over Furman in the Southern Conference Championship game. The title in No. 12 for the Mocs tying the league record with Davidson, albeit in 31 fewer years in the conference.
Furman led 26-16 at the break before the Mocs stormed back leading by as many as seven with 4:00 to play. It was trimmed to three in the final seconds when Mike Bothwell sent it to overtime with a late three in front of his bench.
The Paladins hit all five of their shots in OT scoring 12 points. The last was a Bothwell layup with 4.3 to go. The Mocs inbounded and got the ball to 6th-year senior David Jean-Baptiste. He drove past midcourt and rose over two Paladins letting a 35-footer fly. The buzzer sounded just before the ball swished through the net for the win.
It’s the Mocs first SoCon Tourney title since 2016. It’s the league first buzzer-beater since the Mocs were on the receiving end of David Schuck’s banked in three in 2001 for UNCG’s 67-66 victory. It’s the largest postseason comeback for the Mocs since March 4, 1938 coming back to beat Rhodes 48-47 after being down 32-17 in the Dixie Conference Quarterfinals.