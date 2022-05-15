The Chattanooga Mocs softball team was selected to participate in the Tuscaloosa Regional, hosted by Alabama, to kickoff play in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the NCAA league offices announced Sunday evening.
The Mocs earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after a thrilling come-from-behind win in the title game of the Southern Conference Championship to defeat top-seeded UNCG. After earning the 15th SoCon Tournament title in program history the team will make its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance.
Chattanooga will play as the No. 4 seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional. UTC finished the season with a 29-25 overall record.
The Mocs will face the top-seeded and host Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday at 4:00 p.m. EST. Tickets for the regional will go on sale Monday morning at 10 a.m. EST.
TUSCALOOSA (ALABAMA) REGIONAL
1. Alabama (41-11, 16-8 SEC)
2. Stanford (36-19, 11-13 PAC-12)
3. Murray State (40-16-1, 21-7 OVC)
4. Chattanooga (29-25, 9-9 SoCon)