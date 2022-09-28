Weather concerns are changing Saturday’s game time for the 10th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs and ETSU Bucs in Johnson City. Kickoff is now 3 p.m., due the impending weather expected from Hurricane Ian.
Saturday’s broadcast remains on ESPN+ and the Mocs Sports Network which is found on Chattanooga area radio stations 96.1 and 100.3 on the FM dial along with 1070 on AM side. “Voice of the Mocs” Jim Reynolds along with trusty sidekicks Todd Agne and Will Poindexter can also be heard on gomocs.com as well as the Go Mocs & Varsity Network apps.
A limited number of tickets are still available and can be purchased by calling 423-439-3878 or visiting ETSUTickets.com.