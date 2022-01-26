It's that time of year. The Chattanooga Mocs 2022 schedule is official with 11 games on tap. That includes three non-league to go with the eight Southern Conference matchups. Five are home.
It begins with league play as Wofford gets the party started on Labor Day Weekend. It's the first time since the Sept. 4, 2010, 42-41 shootout loss to third-ranked Appalachian State, that the Mocs opened with a SoCon opponent; the only instance since the move to the league in 1977.
The first non-conference matchup features the first trip to Illinois since the 1979 win at Illinois State. A rematch of the 2019 opener, Coach Rusty Wright's first game as head coach, is on the docket at Eastern Illinois. That's followed by a visit from North Alabama before heading back to the Land of Lincoln for a Big Ten foray against the Fighting Illini.
From there, the Mocs take the Rail north to Johnson City for the annual Rail Rivalry game with ETSU. VMI and Mercer come to the Scenic City after the bye week before successive trips to South Carolina at Furman and The Citadel. Samford is the home finale before closing the regular season at Western Carolina.
The Chattanooga Ticket Office is currently taking season ticket deposits for 2022. Full season ticket packages go on sale next Wednesday, Feb. 2, during National Signing Day. Prices start at $60 for the 5-game home schedule.
2022 Football Schedule
Sept 3: *Wofford, 6 p.m.
Last Meeting: W, 35-10, 11/6/2021 | Series Record: 13-15
Sept. 10: @Eastern Illinois
Last Meeting: W, 24-10, 8/29/2019 | Series Record: 1-0
Sept. 17: North Alabama, 6 p.m.
Last Meeting: W, 20-0, 9/11/2021 | Series Record: 2-0
Sept. 24: @Illinois
Last Meeting: First All-Time | Series Record: 0-0
Oct. 1: *@ETSU
Last Meeting: W, 21-16, 10/16/2021 | Series Record: 24-19-1
Oct. 8: BYE WEEK
Oct. 15: *VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Last Meeting: L, 34-37 (OT), 10/9/2021 | Series Record: 17-9-1
Oct. 22: *Mercer, 1:30 p.m.
Last Meeting: L, 6-10, 11/13/2021 | Series Record: 19-11-1
Oct. 29: *@Furman
Last Meeting: W, 13-3, Oct. 30, 2021 | Series Record: 21-30
Nov. 5: *@The Citadel
Last Meeting: L, 21-24, Nov. 20, 2021 | Series Record: 33-20-2
Nov. 12: *Samford, 1:30 p.m.
Last Meeting: W, 55-13, 10/23/2021 | Series Record: 33-10-3
Nov. 19: *@Western Carolina
Last Meeting: W, 45-17, 10/2/2021 | Series Record: 30-17
*Southern Conference game | All times Eastern