One day closer to the first Southern Conference Saturday of 2023. The Chattanooga Mocs met with the media today to discuss this week’s clash with The Citadel Bulldogs.
It’s a brand-new ledger for both squads. The Mocs and Bulldogs are in a 7-way tie for second place in the SoCon standings. Western Carolina has the early lead after a 30-7 win over Samford this past weekend.
Coach Rusty Wright began the proceedings looking back at last weekend’s win over Kennesaw State before pivoting to the challenge ahead returning to conference. He referenced a quick stat that no one had an immediate answer to…
How many close games have we had with The Citadel over the previous 10-15 years? Since the start of the 2008 season the record by point spread in the 15 games that followed:
- 1-3 pts: 4-3
- 4-8 pts: 2-2
- 9+ pts: 4-0
The Mocs are 10-5 in that span, 6-5 when in 1-score affairs. That’s 11 of the 15 meetings. Two of those ended in overtime wins (2018 & 2020-21).
He was followed by senior offensive tackle Griffin McDowell. The Florida transfer has helped an inexperienced line – four new starters along with All-America candidate Reid Williams – get off to a solid start with a high-performance ceiling ahead.
Next up was SoCon Defensive Player of the Week Jordan Walker. The 4th-year sophomore had career highs of 11 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss along with his first sack in the win over the Owls.
Week 3: Chattanooga (1-1/0-0) vs. The Citadel (0-2/0-0)
Game Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Finley Stadium; Chattanooga, Tenn.
Promotion(s): 1st 2,000 fans get thundersticks courtesy of Unum. It’s Band Day with hundreds of local band students joining the Marching Mocs for the day.
SoCon Players of the Week
Defense: Jordan Walker, Chattanooga
Offense: Desmond Reid, Western Carolina
Special Teams: Devron Harper, Mercer