The Mocs took the lead early and never let go to get a 72-59 win over Kennesaw State at The McKenzie Arena Monday night in non-conference women’s basketball action. Chattanooga improves to 3-3 overall while the Owls dropped to 1-4 on the year.
Yazz Wazeerud-Din scored 13 of her game-high 24 points in the first quarter making 5-of-5 from the field including three 3-pointers. She got Chattanooga’s scoring started with three straight makes to give UTC an 8-4 lead at the 6:36 mark of the opening frame. Her second trey in the opening period sparked the first of two 8-0 runs in the game, to put UTC up 13-4 midway through the quarter.
The third quarter was where the Mocs pulled away, outscoring Kennesaw State 27-12. Six Chattanooga players scored in the third with Wazeerud-Din and Raven Thompson combining for 15 points in the frame. Abbey Cornelius was perfect from the free throw line, adding five points.
Chattanooga went on a second 8-0 scoring run to close out the third, giving UTC it’s largest lead of the game to that point, 55-35 with 10 minutes to play.
The Owls made a push, outscoring the Mocs 24-17 in the final frame, but it wouldn’t be enough to catch up. KSU’s Stacie Jones scored nine of her team-high 15 points in the fourth and Lyndsey Whilby scored all six of her points in the final quarter. Jah’Che Whitfield had nine points and six rebounds while Prencis Harden and Whilby each had six boards.
Destiny McClendon came off the bench and nailed a 3-pointer from the corner with 7:43 to play in the game, giving UTC it’s largest lead of the game, 61-40. She had five points as did freshman Brooklyn Crouch who scored the first points of her collegiate career.
Chattanooga shot 49 percent (24-49) from the field, its best performance of the season and made a season-best nine 3-pointers. UTC was at the stripe plenty, making 15-of-19. The Mocs outrebounded the Owls 36-32 and scored nine second chance points on seven offensive boards compared to four points on 13 offensive rebounds by Kennesaw State.
The Mocs dished out 12 assists. Porter had four and Wazeerud-Din added three and Cornelius matched her season-high for blocked shots with three, topping 140 for her career.
Kennesaw State had the advantage in the paint, 34-24 and its bench outscored UTC’s 40-12 led by Jones. Keyarah Berry added eight points while former ETSU foe Carly Hooks and Whilby each had six.
Chattanooga has a quick turnaround, heading to Asheville, N.C., for a Wednesday afternoon tilt at UNC Asheville. The game is set to tip off at 2:00 p.m.