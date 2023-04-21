On Saturday, the Chattanooga Mocs softball team will play at Frost Stadium for the first time this season.
The team will host UNCG in a rematch of last year's SoCon Championship Game.
"I am personally so excited. I feel like being at Frost is just a whole different atmosphere. We have so much more room for the fans to come and there's nothing better than playing in your home stadium, especially with the new turf," explains senior second baseman Emily Coltharp.
The Mocs currently sit two games over .500, winning their past two series and six of their last nine.
Head Coach Frank Reed likens the conference standings to a horse race. "The conference race is still up for grabs. Everybody is sort of beating everybody," says Reed.
"We're not dead last, but we're running in the middle of the pack. I think we're well-seasoned, well-set to be able to make that jump. Tomorrow's series is going to be huge."
As the team heads into the final few weeks of the regular season, they know there's still a lot to improve on if they want to win back-to-back conference titles.
"I think we're just a little inconsistent as far as putting everything together--pitching, hitting, and defense all together. I think that's worked for us when we do put it all together, but we just need to be more consistent about it," added senior pitcher Brooke Parrott.
First pitch in Game 1 of the doubleheader is set for 1 p.m., with the second game to follow tentatively at 3.