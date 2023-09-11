Mocs soccer team wins program-record sixth straight win

Chattanooga came away with a 3-1 win over Belmont Sunday afternoon at Finley Stadium for a program-record sixth consecutive and improved to 6-1 on the year.
Birna Johannsdottir assisted on the first two goals of the match and Betha Pucek, who scored the first goal, assisted on the last. Caroline Richvalsky knocked home her team-leading fifth goal of the season and third game winner while freshman Mary Beth Skelton headed in her first collegiate goal.
Pucek came off the bench in the 35th minute and five minutes later had the game’s first goal. Hannah Opie fed the ball to Johannsdottir at midfield. Johannsdottir raced down the field and sent the ball ahead to Pucek on the right who got past her defender and took the ball into the box. Her shot went under the Belmont keeper who came out of the net and rolled into the bottom right side.
The Mocs added an insurance goal early in the second half that would turn out to be the game winner. Zoey Mize took the ball down the left and fed Johannsdottir through a pair of defenders in the box. She passed it along to Richvalsky who started right but came back and fired off a shot from 13 yards out for the score off her left foot. Belmont’s keeper was able to get a hand on it but couldn’t stop it from crossing the line in the bottom center in the 56th minute.
The Mocs were called for a foul in the box and Maci Pekmezian lined up to take the penalty kick. Her shot got by Chattanooga keeper Claire Smith who was making her first collegiate start Sunday in place of Caroline Ekern who was injured late at Middle Tennessee on Thursday.
Chattanooga’s third goal came off a corner kick in the 76th minute. Pucek lined up on the far right corner and placed her pass in the box right in front of the net. Mary Beth Skelton, with the Bruin keeper at her back, headed the ball into the right side for her first goal this season.
Chattanooga outshot the Bruins 28-6 and had 16 shots on goal. Caroline Richvalsky had 10 shots with seven on goal while playing all 90 minutes. Claire Smith had two saves on three shots faced Sunday.
Belmont keeper Sarah Doyle had 13 saves on the day in her 90 minutes in the net. Pekmezian and Olivia Walker had two shots apiece.
The win marked Chattanooga’s longest win streak in program history. The Mocs started the 2009 season with five consecutive wins and put together a pair of 5-0-1 unbeaten streaks including one in the 2022 season.