The Chattanooga softball team came away with a 3-1 win Wednesday evening at Warner Park Field No. 3. The Mocs improve to 15-13 overall and the Bison fall to 13-16 on the year.
“Getting the win was really important,” Mocs head coach Frank Reed said. “Lost three to Virginia Tech this weekend, #15 in the country. FGCU is right there at the top and we got beat in two walk-offs there.
“We needed a good win to go into conference series with Mercer. Mercer played UNCG, one of the best teams in the conference last week and it was really close. It was a fight the whole entire time.”
Addy Keylon singled up the middle to start the third inning with the Mocs trailing Lipscomb 1-0. She stole second and, with two outs, Olivia Lipari reached on a hit-by-pitch. Acelynn Sellers lined a double to left field, scoring Keylon from second and placing Lipari at third.
Jayce Purdy had an RBI single to short scoring Lipari and sending Sellers to third. However, the ball got loose and Sellers raced home for the Mocs third run.
In the fifth, Kailey Snell led off with a single and stole second. Snell tried to score from second on Coltharp’s single to right field, but she was caught at the plate on a close play.
Chattanooga had three runs on seven hits and Lipscomb had one run on five hits.
Peja Goold started in the circle for the Mocs and through five innings struck out four with five hits and one run. Taylor Long came on in the sixth and rung up five batters and did not allow a hit in two innings of work while walking three.
“We’re excited about Peja and Taylor,” Reed said of his freshman pitching duo. “Peja got us off to a good start. Taylor came in and got five strikeouts in the two innings she pitched. That’s what we brought her here for. We were looking for the kind of player that could come on in the sixth and shut everything down.”
Goold improved to 5-5 on the year and Long picked up her second save. Chattanooga got hits from seven different players and Sellers and Purdy each had an RBI. Snell and Keylon each had a stolen base in the game and Emily Coltharp got a sac bunt.
Chattanooga will open Southern Conference play this weekend at Mercer. Saturday’s first game is at 2:00 p.m. with the second to follow. First pitch for Sunday will be at 1:00 p.m.
SCORING SUMMARY
T3rd: Leebrick singled through the right side, RBI; Belfield scored.
B3rd: Sellers doubled to left field, RBI; Lipari advanced to third; Keylon scored.
B3rd: Purdy singled to shortstop, RBI; Sellers advanced to third, scored on a fielding error by ss, unearned; Lipari scored.