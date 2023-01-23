The Chattanooga Mocs revealed the 2023 football schedule Monday. There are 11 games on tap with a return to SEC play included as well as two regional non-conference matchups balanced by the 8-game Southern Conference slate.
Labor Day weekend sees the Mocs open at North Alabama. This is the third leg of a 4-game series with the Lions which saw wins for the good guys in 2021 and 2022.
Kennesaw State is the home opener a week later. Approximately 95 miles separate the two stadiums in what is the first of two meetings scheduled between the programs. It’s poised to be a highlighted national matchup with both the Mocs and Owls consistently in the rankings over the past few years.
The Mocs spend the next eight weeks in SoCon play starting with The Citadel in Finley Stadium. Back-to-back road trips follow to Samford and Wofford before rotating home and away the next five weeks with Western Carolina, at Mercer, ETSU, at VMI and Furman.
The off week hits in week 11 before a trip to Alabama.
Season Tickets Coming Soon
The opportunity to purchase tickets is in two weeks. It starts here with online renewals on Feb. 6. Renewed season ticket holders have a wealth of giveaways available throughout the lead-in to opening night. From lunch with Coach Rusty Wright to VIP Gameday Experience to swag to autographed memorabilia, there’s a lot available to the most loyal supporters. The season ticket prize schedule will be released on Monday, Jan. 30.
2023 Football Schedule
Sept 2: at North Alabama, TBA
Last Meeting: W, 41-14, 11/17/2022 | Series Record: 3-0
Sept. 9: Kennesaw State, 6 p.m.
Last Meeting: N/A | Series Record: 0-0
Promotion: Freshman Flock
Sept. 16: *The Citadel, 6 p.m.
Last Meeting: W, 31-21, 11/5/2022 | Series Record: 34-20-2
Promotion: Band Day/Cheer Clinic
Sept. 23: *at Samford, TBA
Last Meeting: L, 24-35, 11/12/2022 | Series Record: 33-11-3
Sept. 30: *at Wofford, TBA
Last Meeting: W, 31-0, 9/3/2022 | Series Record: 14-15
Oct. 7: *Western Carolina, 4 p.m.
Last Meeting: L, 29-32, 11/19/2022 | Series Record: 30-18
Promotion: Homecoming & Hall of Fame Game
Oct. 14: *at Mercer, TBA
Last Meeting: W, 41-21, 10/22/2022 | Series Record: 21-11-1
Oct. 21: *ETSU, 1:30 p.m.
Last Meeting: W, 24-16, 10/1/2022 | Series Record: 25-19-1
Promotion: White Out & Fall Family Weekend
Oct. 28: *at VMI, TBA
Last Meeting: W, 41-13, 10/15/2022 | Series Record: 18-9-1
Nov. 4: *Furman, 1:30 p.m.
Last Meeting: L, 20-24, 10/29/2022 | Series Record: 21-31
Promotion: Senior Day/Fan Appreciation Game
Nov. 11: BYE WEEK
Nov. 18: at Alabama, TBA
Last Meeting: L, 3-31, 11/19/2016 | Series Record: 0-13
*Southern Conference game | All times Eastern