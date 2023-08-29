The Chattanooga Mocs met with members of the media today to discuss this week’s season opener at North Alabama. Coach Rusty Wright began followed by seniors Ailym Ford and Jay Person.
The Mocs are opening season No. 116 in program history. It’s No. 5 for Wright as he and his charges look to take the next step in the process.
The last coach to hit year 5 was Russ Huesman. He was 23-21 in his first four campaigns before going 8-4 that season and tying for the first SoCon title since 1984. But that’s getting way ahead of ourselves.
More than this being year 5 for Wright, it is Game No. 1 for the 116th edition of Mocs football. That’s where the focus is for the group that includes 20 student-athletes with four or more years of experience in the program. That list includes Ford and Person who have been impact players over the previous four seasons.
The trio took a variety of questions from what’s ahead with North Alabama to Ford’s assault on the record books and Person pursuit of quarterbacks near and far.
Week 1: Chattanooga (0-0) at North Alabama (0-1)
Last Week: Chattanooga Idle | North Alabama Loss to Mercer
Game Time: 7 p.m. (ET)
Location: Braly Stadium; Florence, Ala.