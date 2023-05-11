Chattanooga's Acelynn Sellers smacked a two-run double to the fence in right center to bring the Mocs to within a run in the seventh inning, but the rally fell short. UTC fell 6-5 to Samford in the second round of the Southern Conference Softball Championship at Frost Stadium Thursday afternoon.
Chattanooga will return to the field Thursday night to take on Mercer in the nightcap. First pitch is set for 8:00 p.m.
Acelynn Sellers drove in three runs on two doubles and Jayce Purdy had one RBI on two hits.
Peja Goold returned to the circle for a second game, striking out six in 5 and two-thirds innings. She allowed two runs, one earned.
With two out in the first, Olivia Lipari drew a walk and scored on a Sellers' double to get the scoring started.
With bases loaded, Samford tied the game on a single to right field. A walk brought in the second run and another single, this time up the middle, drove in two more to give the Bulldogs a 4-1 lead with just one inning gone.
Chattanooga made a pitching change in the first inning with one out. Goold struck out her first batter faced, gave up a single to the next and the last grounded out to end the threat.
With two runners on the bags, Purdy singled through the left side driving in Lipari. A fielding error on the play sent Addy Keylon across and put Purdy on second to make it a one-run game in the fourth.
Samford added another run in the bottom of the frame on a bases loaded walk for a 5-3 advantage.
The Bulldogs scored again in the fifth with two on base. The runner reached on a single to short stop but a throwing error allowed a run.
In the seventh, pinch hitter Kendall Forsythe led off with a single to right field. Riley Kokinda reentered the game to run and advanced to second on a one-out single off the bat of Emily Coltharp.
With two outs on the board, Sellers drove a shot to right field that seemed to glance off the line in fair territory for a two-run triple, but it was ruled a foul. She sent the next shot into right center for a double scoring a pair and pulling the Mocs to within one run, 6-5.
Addy Keylon, the potential go-ahead run, reached on a walk, but the Mocs final out came next to give the Bulldogs the win.
Samford advances to take on top-seed UNCG Friday at 10:00 a.m. The Mocs will face Mercer Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. at Frost Stadium.