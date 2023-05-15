Chattanooga sophomore outfielder Olivia Lipari earned a spot on the 2023 Southern Conference All-Tournament Team.
Lipari posted the second-best batting average in the tournament through three games played by the Mocs. She was 4-for-8 (.500) for the tournament, tied for third for RBIs with three and sixth for runs scored with three. The Oviedo, Fla., native drew three walks, recorded a double and a triple.
In Chattanooga's win over Furman, Lipari was 3-for-3 and drove in three of the Mocs eight runs. She belted a triple in the third inning on the first pitch to score Kaili Phillips. She singled to left in the fourth driving in Phillips for another run and singled to right to drive in Riley Kokinda.
Against Samford, Lipari walked twice and scored the first run of the game off a double from Acelynn Sellers. She scored again in the fourth on a single through the left side off the bat of Jayce Purdy.
Lipari was also a SoCon All-Conference Second Team postseason selection this season.
Tournament Most Outstanding Player:
Maddie Spell, R-So., LHP, UNCG
Pinnacle Award (highest GPA on championship-winning team):
Ashley Gontram, Sr., OF, UNCG
All-Tournament Team:
Brianna Bailey, ETSU
Riley Nayadley, ETSU
Alyssa Woods, Mercer
Delaney Cumbie, UNCG
Jessie Shipley, UNCG
Maddie Spell, UNCG
Olivia Lipari, Chattanooga
Merritt Cahoon, Samford
McKenzie Newcomb, Samford
Sarah Squillace, Samford