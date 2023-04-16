The Chattanooga Mocs men's tennis team captured its first ever Southern Conference regular season title behind a clean 7-0 sweep over UNCG on Saturday afternoon on the road in Greensboro, N.C.
Following the win, Chattanooga finishes the regular season 16-6 overall and 6-1 inside SoCon play to earn its first ever league season title since the honor began in 1992. The Mocs are outright champions and will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament after Samford dropped to two league losses following a Saturday loss at Mercer.
"These young men are just the greatest kids to be around. I am so proud of what they have been able to accomplish together," said head coach Chuck Merzbacher following the regular season title accomplishment.
"We have won by playing as a team all year – with each guy doing whatever he can help the team. This is a historic moment for our program, and I couldn't ask for a better bunch to lead."
Chattanooga, the top seed, will host the Southern Conference Championships next weekend at the Champions Club off Hixson Pike in town.