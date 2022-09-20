Travel plans, commence. The schedule is here. The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball program and first-year head coach Dan Earl have finalized the entire 2022-23 schedule, which includes 13 non-conference contests with seven of them occurring inside McKenzie Arena.

Chattanooga opens the season on the road at College of Charleston on November 7 before debuting in front of the home fans against Oakland City University on November 10. The Mocs head to SEC-member Ole Miss on November 15 before a solid three-game home stretch. 

UTC welcomes Covenant College for its annual weekday contest on November 19 before hosting the likes of Lipscomb on November 23 and Murray State on November 26. Murray State captured the 2022 OVC crown and advanced to the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Chattanooga will face off against Tennessee Tech on November 30 and Gardner-Webb on December 3, both on the road, before returning to the Roundhouse to face Milwaukee on December 6 and Johnson University (TN) on December 10. They'll hit the road to Murfreesboro for a matchup with Middle Tennessee on December 15.

The final two non-conference contests on the slate will be two tough tests as Belmont comes to McKenzie Arena on December 18 ahead of the Mocs finale on December 21 which takes place at Georgia. It'll be the first matchup against the Bulldogs since a 92-90 OT victory in Athens back on November 13, 2015.

2022-23 SCHEDULE 

DATE 

OPPONENT 

TIME 

Nov. 7 

@College of Charleston 

7:30 p.m. 

Nov. 10 

Oakland City Univ. 

7 p.m. 

Nov. 15 

@Ole Miss 

TBA 

Nov. 19 

Covenant College 

2 p.m. 

Nov. 23 

Lipscomb 

4 p.m. 

Nov. 26 

Murray State% 

7 p.m. 

Nov. 30 

@Tennessee Tech 

TBA 

Dec. 3 

@Gardner-Webb 

TBA 

Dec. 6 

Milwaukee 

7 p.m. 

Dec. 10 

Johnson Univ. (TN)% 

12 p.m. 

Dec. 15 

@Middle Tennessee 

TBA 

Dec. 18 

Belmont 

2 p.m. 

Dec. 21 

@Georgia 

TBA 

Dec. 29 

@The Citadel* 

TBA 

Dec. 31 

@Mercer* 

TBA 

Jan. 4 

@UNCG* 

TBA 

Jan. 7 

VMI* 

2 p.m. 

Jan. 11 

Western Carolina* 

7 p.m. 

Jan. 14 

@Samford* 

TBA 

Jan. 18 

Furman* 

7 p.m. 

Jan. 21 

ETSU* 

7 p.m. 

Jan. 25 

Wofford* 

7 p.m. 

Jan. 28 

@ETSU* 

TBA 

Feb. 1 

@Furman* 

TBA 

Feb. 4 

@Western Carolina 

TBA 

Feb. 8 

The Citadel* 

7 p.m. 

Feb. 11 

Mercer* 

2 p.m. 

Feb. 15 

@VMI* 

TBA 

Feb. 18 

UNCG*% 

7 p.m. 

Feb. 22 

Samford* 

7 p.m. 

Feb. 25 

@Wofford* 

TBA 

All times listed are Eastern. Schedule is subject to change. Home games in BOLD.

*-SoCon Game  %-MBB/WBB Doubleheader 

Tags

Sports Director

Local 3 Sports Director Ben Bobick joined the Local 3 Sports team after two years on Florida’s Suncoast at SNN-TV in Sarasota, FL. After spending time as an MMJ and morning anchor in Sarasota, Ben is very pleased to finally follow his passion into sports.

Recommended for you