Travel plans, commence. The schedule is here. The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball program and first-year head coach Dan Earl have finalized the entire 2022-23 schedule, which includes 13 non-conference contests with seven of them occurring inside McKenzie Arena.
Chattanooga opens the season on the road at College of Charleston on November 7 before debuting in front of the home fans against Oakland City University on November 10. The Mocs head to SEC-member Ole Miss on November 15 before a solid three-game home stretch.
UTC welcomes Covenant College for its annual weekday contest on November 19 before hosting the likes of Lipscomb on November 23 and Murray State on November 26. Murray State captured the 2022 OVC crown and advanced to the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Chattanooga will face off against Tennessee Tech on November 30 and Gardner-Webb on December 3, both on the road, before returning to the Roundhouse to face Milwaukee on December 6 and Johnson University (TN) on December 10. They'll hit the road to Murfreesboro for a matchup with Middle Tennessee on December 15.
The final two non-conference contests on the slate will be two tough tests as Belmont comes to McKenzie Arena on December 18 ahead of the Mocs finale on December 21 which takes place at Georgia. It'll be the first matchup against the Bulldogs since a 92-90 OT victory in Athens back on November 13, 2015.
2022-23 SCHEDULE
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME
Nov. 7
@College of Charleston
7:30 p.m.
Nov. 10
Oakland City Univ.
7 p.m.
Nov. 15
@Ole Miss
TBA
Nov. 19
Covenant College
2 p.m.
Nov. 23
Lipscomb
4 p.m.
Nov. 26
Murray State%
7 p.m.
Nov. 30
@Tennessee Tech
TBA
Dec. 3
@Gardner-Webb
TBA
Dec. 6
Milwaukee
7 p.m.
Dec. 10
Johnson Univ. (TN)%
12 p.m.
Dec. 15
@Middle Tennessee
TBA
Dec. 18
Belmont
2 p.m.
Dec. 21
@Georgia
TBA
Dec. 29
@The Citadel*
TBA
Dec. 31
@Mercer*
TBA
Jan. 4
@UNCG*
TBA
Jan. 7
VMI*
2 p.m.
Jan. 11
Western Carolina*
7 p.m.
Jan. 14
@Samford*
TBA
Jan. 18
Furman*
7 p.m.
Jan. 21
ETSU*
7 p.m.
Jan. 25
Wofford*
7 p.m.
Jan. 28
@ETSU*
TBA
Feb. 1
@Furman*
TBA
Feb. 4
@Western Carolina
TBA
Feb. 8
The Citadel*
7 p.m.
Feb. 11
Mercer*
2 p.m.
Feb. 15
@VMI*
TBA
Feb. 18
UNCG*%
7 p.m.
Feb. 22
Samford*
7 p.m.
Feb. 25
@Wofford*
TBA
All times listed are Eastern. Schedule is subject to change. Home games in BOLD.
*-SoCon Game %-MBB/WBB Doubleheader