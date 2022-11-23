The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team fell on the wrong side of a back-and-forth non-conference tilt against in-state foe Lipscomb and dropped a 72-66 decision on Wednesday evening inside McKenzie Arena.
Chattanooga falls to 2-3 overall after the loss. Lipscomb improves to 4-2 this season and snaps a six-game skid against the Mocs.
The visitors shot a blistering 65.4% (17-of-26) from the floor in the second half and scored 28 of its 30 total points in the paint during the final 20. UTC was limited to just a 37.1% (23-of-62) mark from the field in the game and struggled behind the arc with a 28.6% (8-of-28) percentage.
"Obviously a tough game for us. I don't think we executed well enough in the first half," said head coach Dan Earl.
"They just pounded the ball down low in the second half and scored all their points in the paint. We have to play with more defensive intent, that part was disappointing to me."
HOW IT HAPPENED
Chattanooga opened with a Jake Stephens three on the game's opening possession before Jamal Johnson knocked down a triple to give UTC an 8-4 lead at the first media timeout (15:41). Back-to-back layups from Johnson and Demetrius Davis allowed the Mocs to hold a 13-10 lead with 11:54 left in the half.
The game saw the scoring pick up over the next few minutes as Lipscomb used a 10-0 run to take a 20-15 lead (7:00) while holding Chattanooga scoreless for nearly six minutes during the stretch. There wasn't much offense down the first half stretch as Lipscomb carried a 27-24 lead into the break.
The Bisons continued its tough defensive effort and once again held the Mocs scoreless for a five-plus minute span, spilling over from the first half, and grew its lead to seven, 31-24 (17:26). Dalvin White sparked the answer for the UTC offense with three-straight triples to tie things up 33-33 (15:37).
After shooting just north of 27% in the first half, Chattanooga started the second half making 10 of its first 14 attempts (71.4%) from the floor to stretch out to its second-largest lead of the game, 50-45 (10:38), following a Stephens three. UTC went five-of-six from deep during the stretch to help aid the run.
Lipscomb quickly erased the deficit and jumped back in front 52-50 (9:23) after a successful and-one conversion before the two teams locked up once again at 54-54 (7:05). It was a back-and-forth battle over the next five minutes as a pair of Stephens free throws made it 62-62 (2:14).
Lipscomb took advantage of a cold-shooting spree from the home team and opened up a four-point lead, 66-62, before UTC cut it back to two, 68-66, with just 12 seconds left. The Bisons iced the game with perfect free-throw shooting down the stretch to capture the 72-66 victory.
Stephens led the team with 18 points and posted his second double-double of the season with a team-best 11 rebounds. Davis (12), White (11) and Johnson (10) all reached double figures in scoring while Jamaal Walker and Sam Alexis provided eight and seven points, respectively, off the bench.
RECORDS/SERIES – Chattanooga 2-3 · Lipscomb 4-2 · Lipscomb now leads the all-time series 18-12.
NOTES TO KNOW
- Chattanooga is 24-7 in its last 31 non-conference games… 16-2 in the last 18 non-conference home games.
- Chattanooga and Lipscomb featured 11 lead changes and 10 ties during the game... each team led for 16+ minutes... UTC led for 16:53... Lipscomb led for 16:24.
- The Mocs finished the game 1-for-its-last-9 three-point attempts… shot the ball at a season-low 28.6% (8-of-28) clip from deep in the game.