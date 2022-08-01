Four Chattanooga Mocs feature prominently in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America squad. Returning Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year Devonnsha Maxwell and McClendon Curtis are on the first, while Ailym Ford and Ty Boeck come in on the third squad.
Maxwell was a first team pick a year. Curtis is following the same track his fellow guard Cole Strange took in 2021. Ford received freshman and sophomore All-America mention his first two full seasons, while Boeck has flown under the radar nationally, but he’s well respected in the region. Click the “Stats Perform” link above for the full list.
“This is a strong honor for these four and well earned,” Coach Rusty Wright smiled. “We’re excited about this group and what’s possible this season. It’s almost time to turn potential into performance.”
Other recent highlights include the Southern Conference preseason poll and team that put the Mocs at No. 1 and Maxwell as Defensive Player of the Year. Bluebloods added Maxwell to its preseason All-America squad, while College Football America has D-Max and McClendon Curtis in their FCS Preseason Starting Lineup.
Chattanooga’s team reports Thursday in full. A vast majority of the squad has been in town to work on their bodies and minds in the weight room and summer sessions. The 2022 roster heads to Scrappy Moore Field on Friday for the first practice of the new campaign.