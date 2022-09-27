The 10th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are in a big game week. It’s seven straight Southern Conference matchups ahead, so every week is vital, pivotal, etc. To be the team this group envisioned way back when workouts began in January to prepare for these moments, that’s the mindset.
It’s big because it’s the next game. It’s special because it’s ETSU. That’s a rivalry that brings a little extra spice for fans and alums. No artificial ingredients needed…purely organic.
The matchup is between the two teams expected to battle it out for the conference title according to preseason polls with Mercer there as well. Chattanooga enters in a 4-way tie for first at 1-0; the Bucs a surprising 0-2. That makes this even more important for both sides. The Mocs want to keep pace while ETSU fights to stay in the title race.
Coach Rusty Wright opened the press conference followed by senior linebacker Ty Boeck and junior right tackle Colin Truett.
TICKETS
Home tickets can be purchased at the link above or by calling (423) 266-MOCS (6627). Single-game sales start at $15.
3 NOTES TO KNOW
- The Rail Rivalry is for possession of the most prestigious railroad tie in sprots that was created in 2018. The Bucs won that first matchup, but the Rail has lived its best life in McKenzie Arena ever since.
- Fourth straight week as a top 10 program. Longest since a 27-week stretch from Nov. 15, 2014 to Nov. 19, 2016.
- RB Ailym Ford had a streak of four games in a row with multiple scores snapped at Illinois. He has 17 TD (15 rush/2 rec) in his last 15 games.