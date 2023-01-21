Chattanooga Mocs big man Jake Stephens will miss "an extended period of time" due to a hand injury, according to Head Coach Dan Earl.
Stephens was unavailable for Saturday's game against ETSU. He was dressed in street clothes.
The grad transfer has averaged nearly 22 points and 10 rebounds per game. He's been named SoCon Player of the Week six times this season.
Entering Saturday, Stephens was ranked fifth in the nation in points per game. He was named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List this week.