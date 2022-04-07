It's been quite wild ride for Mocs basketball fans ever since both teams entered Asheville for the SoCon Tournament.
An early exit for the women's team led to the departure of Katie Burrows as head women's basketball coach.
A SoCon Tournament title and trip to the NCAA Tournament led to the departure of head men's coach Lamont Paris to South Carolina.
Needless to say, it's been a busy few weeks for Mocs athletic director Mark Wharton and his staff. A busy few weeks that culminated in an introductory press conference in the Chattanooga Room of the University Center on Wednesday.
Wharton brought new head women's basketball coach Shawn Poppie to the podium first as he becomes the seventh head coach in Mocs women's basketball history. Poppie comes to Chattanooga after six seasons as an assistant at Virginia Tech.
Next up was new men's head coach Dan Earl who comes within the conference from VMI to Chattanooga. The former Penn State stud guard takes over a program fresh off a trip to the big dance.