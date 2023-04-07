The Chattanooga softball team moved up its weekend series to dodge the forecasted rain and claimed a 4-3 win Friday against Western Carolina to take the series 2-1.
Jayce Purdy went 2-for-3 with three RBI in the Southern Conference matchup and the Mocs improved to 19-17 overall and 2-4 in league play. Western Carolina is 13-19 overall and 3-6 against the conference.
Purdy’s single with bases loaded in the bottom of the first drove in the Mocs second run. In the third, she turned on a pitch for a double into left center scoring two to make it 4-0.
HOW IT HAPPENED
In the first, Zoe Wright reached on a fielding error then immediately stole second to get into scoring position. Olivia Lipari drew a walk and Kaili Phillips was hit by the pitch loading the bases.
Acelynn Sellers drove in Wright for the Mocs first run on a single and the bases remained loaded. Purdy singled through the left side to score Lipari putting Chattanooga up 2-0 in the first.
Purdy added to her RBI total with a gapper to left center in the third sending home Lipari and Phillips who both reached on walks.
Western Carolina cut the lead to one run in the fifth. With the bases loaded and two outs, the Catamounts snared a double that hit off the top of the fence in center field, sending three home to make it 4-3. WCU stranded five runners the rest of the way.
Freshman Peja Goold picked up her seventh win of the season and Alyssa Lavdis recorded her first save. Goold had seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings giving up three runs. Lavdis faced two batters in relief. She got the first to pop out the short stop and the final batter struck out swinging.
Chattanooga will be on the road next weekend at East Tennessee State. The Mocs are 32-11 against the Bucs and 14-5 in road games.
The Bucs are 10-25 overall and 3-6 in SoCon action. ETSU avoided the sweep by Samford with a 7-3 win Friday. The Bucs will take on former SoCon foe Appalachian State Tuesday.
SCORING SUMMARY
B1st: Sellers singled to left field, RBI; Phillips advanced to second; Lipari advanced to third; Wright scored.
B1st: Purdy singled through the left side, RBI; Sellers advanced to second; Phillips advanced to third; Lipari scored.
B3rd: Purdy doubled to left center, 2 RBI; Phillips scored; Lipari scored.
T5th: Huneycutt doubled to center field, 3 RBI; Henry scored; Brewington scored; Baldwin scored.