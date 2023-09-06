Week 2 is on the clock for Chattanooga Mocs football. It’s the home opener with back-to-back gamedays coming at Finley Stadium. It starts this Saturday with a visit from a new opponent.
Kennesaw State comes to town for the first meeting with the DI program closest in proximity to Finley Stadium.
- 94.3 miles | Kennesaw State | Finley to Fifth Third Bank Stadium
- 99.1 | Tennessee Tech | Finley to Tucker Stadium
- 103.0 | Middle Tennessee | Finley to Floyd Stadium
- 112.0 | Tennessee | Finley to Neyland Stadium
- 113.0 | Jacksonville State | Finley to JSU Stadium
The Owls are a pretty new program starting in 2015. They’re currently an FCS Independent transition to FBS and Conference USA. The last such program the Mocs faced was in 2013 with three such opponents. That edition won at Georgia State (42-14) and at Appalachian State (35-28) with a narrow 23-21 loss at Georgia Southern.
That was then and this is now. The Mocs are coming off a 41-27 loss at North Alabama. They started in a 21-0 hole 16 minutes into the game before dominating the next 29:02 to take a 27-21 lead in the fourth quarter. The Lions came back with two scores for a 34-27 advantage.
The offense marched down the field and reached the 10-yard line before turning the ball over on downs with just over a minute to go. UNA scored on an 81-yard run two plays later to ice the game.
KSU was an easy 38-7 winner over Tusculum to start its last FCS campaign. They present challenges on both sides of the ball. Coach Rusty Wright started the press conference before defensive end Ben Brewton and quarterback Chase Artopeous took their turns at the podium.
Week 2: Kennesaw State (1-0) at Chattanooga (0-1)
Game Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Finley Stadium; Chattanooga, Tenn.