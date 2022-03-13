The Chattanooga Mocs earned their ticket to the NCAA Tournament with their SoCon Tournament title. It's been a long week, but they now know where their NCAA Tournament path will begin.

The Mocs earned a No. 13 seed in the south region and will take on No. 4 seed Illinois on Friday inside PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

The winner will face the winner of No. 5 seed Houston and No. 12 seed UAB in the second round. 

Local 3 Sports will be with the Mocs the whole way during their run in the big dance. Stay tuned for coverage from the Steel City!

