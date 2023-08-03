It felt like Christmas morning at Scrappy Moore Field on Thursday as the Chattanooga Mocs opened training camp for the 2023 season.
Excitement and expectations are high as the team gears up for what they hope is a big season.
"I mean, I think we've had a good offseason. We changed things up. I think we're stronger now than we ever have been because of what we've done in the weight room," Head Coach Rusty Wright explained.
"It's day one. Everybody's a little excited and ready to go, but you have to continue to build on it."
"We've got to get better in the meeting rooms this afternoon and do that. Then, come out here and have a good walkthrough and get ready for tomorrow's practice."
"It's groundhog day this time of year. You just get up, wash, rinse and repeat and just try and get better."
Running back Ailym Ford is coming off a season where he posted nearly 1200 yards and a dozen rushing touchdowns; and the senior is hungry for more.
Ford says there's a lot of excitement about working with the young guys.
He shared, "I've been here a while, I know the ropes. It's a great opportunity to work on the little things, a lot of the things I had problems with over the years and just crisping that up so we can have a better season."
Nobody was looking forward to this day more than Jay Person, the reigning SoCon Defensive Player of the Year.
Person said, "I'll try and go after it again, do what I did last year, last season. Just make my teammates better, really fuel them, try and get to that point."
"We had it two years in a row here at UTC with [Devonnsha Maxwell's] the first year and with me this past year."
Person and defensive back Kam Brown have been named to the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List. Only 35 guys in the nation are on that list.
The Mocs open their season Sept. 2 at North Alabama.