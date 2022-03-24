The Chattanooga Mocs football team is ready for its own March Madness. The Mocs began spring practice on Monday, March 21. It's a chance for the squad to begin building towards the 2022 campaign.
It's the first "regular" spring for the Mocs in Coach Rusty Wright's tenure. The squad was nomadic through the 2019 preparation while Scrappy Moore Field was renovated after flood damage. Last year's spring was a season rather the practice time due to COVID changing the Southern Conference regular season.
It's the first time in a long time we're actually having one. We've got some guys we have to see go do some things. We think we have some guys who can help us and be players for us, but the biggest thing is putting them throught their paces and understand where we are moving into the summer.
The Mocs return 15 starters including all three special teams spots. That includes six who earned All-Southern Conference honors and one All-America. What they don't return from the front line is filled by a lot of experience in reserve.
Offensive Returning Starters (5)
QB – Cole Copeland | RB: *Ailym Ford | WR: Tyron Arnett | OL: *McClendon Curtis, Colin Truett
Despite the personnel losses, there's a lot of experience based on the rotations used a year ago as well as last spring. Guys like TE KeShawn Toney, OL Reid Williams, OL Jeremiah Katt, RB Gino Appleberry, WR Tyler Smith and WR Tyler Walker have all made starts and given plenty of confidence in their ability to step up. They're not alone with several redshirted freshmen, returning letter winners and transfers ready for the opportunity to impress.
Defensive Returning Starters (7)
DL - &Devonnsha Maxwell, Christian Smith, *Ben Brewton | LB: *Ty Boeck, Kam Jones, *Jay Person | DB CaMiron Smith
The front six is back and was a menacing force a year ago leading the Southern Conference in sacks and tackles for loss. The secondary is the area of loss as four of the five depart. However, Kameron Brown, Reuben Lowery III, Zay Brown and Telly Plummer have a good deal of game time and several freshmen flashed while redshirting.
*All-SoCon | & All-America
"I like where this group is at," Wright added. "I think there's a bunch of them ready to go in, battle and prove themselves. We want to see day in and day out that they can show up consistently over a 15-day period and prove they're someone we can count on."
Practice is three day a week with all morning sessions.
Week One: March 21, 23 & 24
Week Two: March 28, 30 & 31
Week Three: April 4, 6, & 7
Week Four: April 11, 13 & 14
Week Five: April 18, 20 & 23 (Spring Game)