The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team wrapped up its spring practice schedule with a showcase and kids clinic at Finley Stadium today. The Mocs welcomed over 500 fans to the event at their home field on a gorgeous Chattanooga afternoon.
Activities began with the annual Spring Showcase Kids Clinic. Dozens of local youth took part in the training session run by UTC coaches and student-athletes.
Immediately following the kids clinic was the Spring Showcase in conjunction with the opening day of the popular Chattanooga Market. Mocs football fans, along with curious attendees in the First Horizon Pavilion, were treated to nearly two hours of football action.
While not a true game, UTC head coach Rusty Wright put his team through a number of situational scrimmages throughout the afternoon. Be sure to check out photos from today's action in the gallery at the top of the page.
UTC now turns its attention to the start of the fall season. The Mocs open the 2022 campaign at home against Wofford on Saturday, Sept. 3.