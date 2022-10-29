The sixth-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team had its chances in the fourth quarter but could not make the plays in a 24-20 loss at No. 24 Furman. It's the first FCS loss of the season for the Scenic City men.
The Mocs rushing attack never got on track, while the Paladins did with a 101-yard advantage (185-84) on the ground. The passing attack behind Preston Hutchinson gained 270 yards, but the offense was able to convert only four of six trips in the red zone on the day.
The loss puts Chattanooga at 4-1 in the SoCon standings dropping from a first-place tie into fourth but just a game out of first. Samford leads at 5-0 with Mercer and Furman second at 5-1.
"We didn't play well enough to win," Coach Rusty Wright said afterwards. "They made plays, and we didn't. That was it.
"We will be fine. I expect the same group that showed up today on Monday this past week for work to show up this Monday for work. It is just how it is and the way it is going to be."
It was rough at the start with an interception on the Mocs first play. The short field advantage was thwarted; however, as the defense stopped the Paladins in the red zone. Furman's short field goal attempt was fumbled on the hold. The holder became a runner which was no match for Devonnsha Maxwell who forced a fumble on the tackle recovered by Jordan Walker.
The Mocs held leads of 3-0 and 10-7 in the first half before 17 straight Paladin points. The last of those making it 24-10 with 14:15 left in the third quarter. Chattanooga responded with a second Aaron Sears field goal in the third quarter and a 5-yard Preston Hutchinson touchdown run with 13:00 left.
The final two drives went to the Furman 7 resulting in a blocked field goal. The next started at the Furman 40 after an 11-yard Paladin punt under duress from the Mocs rush. A 5-yard scramble from Hutchinson and three incomplete passes ensued to turn it over on downs, but with all three timeouts remaining and 2:26 to go.
Just 10 seconds ran off the clock on the first two running plays. Furman converted on third down, a thorn to the defense on the day, to move the chains and essentially salt the game away.