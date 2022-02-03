Despite a career-high 31 points from graduate guard David Jean-Baptiste, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its five-game win streak snapped during an 80-72 defeat to Samford in Southern Conference action on the road inside the Pete Hanna Center on Wednesday evening.
Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 18-5 overall and is tied atop the SoCon regular season standings at 8-2 with Furman. Samford improves to 14-8 overall and 4-6 within league action.
The story of the night seemed to focus on the turnover category as Chattanooga committed a season-high 18 turnovers that led to 22 Samford points. In addition, the Bulldogs attempted 16 more free throws in the contest which carried a 13-point differential.
"Poor performance by us in a lot of ways," said head coach Lamont Paris following the game. "We turned the ball over 18 times, we had some guys who didn't play well, and they played more physical in the aggressive brand of basketball. We did not respond to that.
"I expect the team to take ownership of that and respond in practice, and then show it on the court. That's my expectation."
HOW IT HAPPENED
Samford jumped out to a quick 5-2 lead and forced Chattanooga to call timeout at the 16:28 mark of the opening half as the hosts forced four quick turnovers. The Bulldogs extended it to 9-2 before UTC saw a bucket from Josh Ayeni and a three from David Jean-Baptiste to bring it to two, 9-7 (14:08).
Chattanooga regained the lead, 16-13 (10:57), after Grant Ledford knocked down the team's fourth three of the first half. Samford then pulled back in front 19-18 (7:24), after continuing to apply pressure on the defensive end and forcing the turnover count to rise.
After KC Hankton gave UTC a 27-25 lead, the Bulldogs responded with a 9-0 run on three-straight threes to build a 34-27 advantage with 2:58 remaining in the opening 20. Samford would take a 39-32 lead into the break after knocking down a corner three right before the buzzer.
Chattanooga committed 11 first half turnovers that led to 11 Samford points which aided heavily in the seven-point deficit. The Mocs shot 12-of-27 (44.4%) from the floor including a 5-of-12 (41.7%) tally from beyond the arc while Samford carried 15-of-30 (50.0%) and 5-of-15 (33.3%) marks in the first half.
Jean-Baptiste came out firing in the second half from three-point land, knocking down three of his first four attempts, to erase the deficit and tie the game up 45-45 at the 16:29 mark. The Bulldogs answered with a 9-2 run from that point to re-gain a three-possession game, 54-47 with 13:47 remaining in the contest.
The Mocs pulled within four, 57-53 (9:45), before the home team stretched out to its largest lead of the game 64-55 at the under eight media (6:32). UTC slowly made its way back within striking distance after a Malachi Smith layup made it 68-64 with 2:38 on the board.
Chattanooga could not climb all the way back down the stretch as Samford iced the game at the free-throw line to seal an 80-72 victory. Jean-Baptiste led all scorers with a career-high 31 points which also included a career-high from three, connecting on eight in 13 attempts. UTC ended the contest with 18 turnovers which led to 22 Samford points.
RECORDS – Chattanooga (18-5, 8-2 SoCon) – Samford (14-8, 4-6 SoCon)
SERIES – Chattanooga now leads the all-time series 66-40.
NOTES TO KNOW
- Jean-Baptiste now has 1,599 career points which is 49 points shy of fourth all-time – David Bryan (1966-69) with 1,648…268 career 3s continues to build on his school record… 32 shy of becoming 8th SoCon student-athlete with 300 made in a career.
- Third 30-point effort by a Moc this season with all three coming in road losses along with Malachi Smith's 36 at Murray State and 33 at Western Carolina.
- Smith is 21 points shy of the program's 26th 500-point season...the last was Matt Ryan's 507 in 2019-20...he needs 25 to crack the top 25 with Ralph Simpson (1971-72) and Brandon Born (1993-94) tied for 24th scoring 504.